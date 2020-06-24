The 10-step action plan leaders can use right now to create more equal workplaces during the pandemic and beyond

Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images More than 66% of grocery store workers are women in the US, considered essential workers.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed massive inequality in the US economy.

Black and brown workers, specifically Hispanic workers, are more likely to be laid off or have their pay cut because of the pandemic, an April Pew report shows.

Other research shows that Black women, for example, are twice as likely as white men to say they were laid off in the wake of the pandemic.

To address inequality with their own companies, B Lab prepared an action plan businesses can take to promote justice, diversity, and inclusion.

B Lab administers B Corp ratings to for-profit companies that meet high social and environmental, public transparency, and legal standards.

Here’s the action plan with steps companies can take, shared first with Business Insider.

The coronavirus continues to lay bare systemic inequalities in the US workforce and economy. Now, in the wake of the pandemic, and nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, more companies are being forced to reckon with their own practices and employee policies.

A report by the Economic Policy Institute based on federal labour data shows that a disproportionately high share of Black and Hispanic workers can’t telecommute for their jobs, putting them at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus, or being laid off as businesses continue to close.

Indeed, Black and brown workers, specifically Hispanic workers, are more likely to be laid off or have their pay cut because of the pandemic, an April Pew report shows. Some 61% of Hispanic workers were negatively impacted by the pandemic, compared to 44% of Black workers and 38% of white workers.

Black women have it particularly difficult. A survey from Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s nonprofit Lean In showed that Black women were twice as likely as white men to say that they were laid off or furloughed during the global outbreak.

The pandemic also showed how lack of childcare impacts women, who take on more household work than men. And research shows about one third of all daycare centres may not reopen after the pandemic, forcing more women out of the workforce.

In dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, how can businesses respond in a way that promotes equality, diversity, and inclusion?

One business organisation, B Lab, shared an action plan with Business Insider that any company can follow. B Lab administers B Corp ratings to for-profit companies that meet high social and environmental, public transparency, and legal standards. The program is championed by progressive companies including clothing company Patagonia, food company Danone, and ice-cream favourite Ben & Jerry’s.

Here are four slides from the action plan that you need to see.

In a new report, titled “Business Action for Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (JEDI) During COVID-19,” analysts at B Lab outlined specific ways companies can promote justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (what they abbreviate as “JEDI”) during the coronavirus pandemic.

B Lab

Recommendations include conducting a global workforce survey to see whether your employees’ wages and benefits go far enough. For example, do your independent contractors say they need health insurance in order to survive? Do your average wages even cover average housing, food, and medical costs in your area?

B Lab

In addition, it encourages businesses that have gone remote to consider hiring those who may be more able to work remotely than in an office, for example those living with disabilities.

B Lab

“[The pandemic], combined with the uprising against police brutality and systemic racism beginning in the United States and spreading around the world, there is no more important time for businesses to accelerate or begin their journey towards justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion,” the report reads.

B Lab

