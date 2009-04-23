Madoff The Movie

There are something like 8 Bernie Madoff books in the works, some of which will be great, others will be schlock. And there are going to be plenty of movies about Madoff as well. Some will be OK, and others will be strictly of the straight-to-DVD, B-grade variety.



The first one in production has the obvious name Madoff: Made Off With America (har har har!), and it’s apparently been in the works for three weeks. It’s being produced by Edmund Druilhet (IMDB), who recently made a bio-pic of Roman Polanski.

The Daily Beast has some suggestions for possible actors, including Dustin Hoffman as Madoff. Maybe for something more Oscar-worthy, but we doubt he’ll be involved in this project. We still vote for Tom Wilkinson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.