B.B. King is dead

B.B. King performs his 10,000th concert at B.B. KIng Blues Club & Grill in Times Square on April 18, 2006 in New York City. Photo: Getty.

Blues legend B.B. King has died at age 89.

According to AP his lawyer Brent Bryson said King died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Las Vegas after being in poor health.

On May 1 he posted on his website: “I am in home hospice care at my residence in Las Vegas. Thanks to all for your well wishes and prayers.”

King’s popularity and recognition enjoyed a revival in the late 1980s after he recorded “When Love Comes to Town” with Irish rock group U2.

Here’s a clip of them performing the song during an Australian tour.

Nicknamed “The King of Blues”, King is considered one of the most influential musicians of all time.

