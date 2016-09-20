America's next generation stealth bomber just got its name

NATIONAL HARBOUR, Maryland — America’s newest stealth bomber, the B-21, finally has a name.

Announced at the annual Air Force Association’s conference, Northrop Grumman’s B-21 will be called “Raider” after Gen. James Harold “Jimmy” Doolittle’s famous “Doolittle Raiders” group.

The Air Force is slated to buy 100 new bombers from Northrop Grumman, the same manufacturer of the iconic B-2 Spirit.

Earlier this year, the Air Force accepted more than 4,600 entries during a naming contest for the next-generation aircraft.

