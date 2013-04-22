The B-2 Stealth Bomber Will Deliver Nuclear Cruise Missiles Anywhere In The World

The single wing B-2 has been stealthily slipping through skies for over 20 years, but until now its ability to carry nuclear munitions was limited.



That all changes with a report from the Senate Armed Services Committee on Strategic Forces that lays out a plan to arm the B-2A stealth bomber with a state-of-the-art nuclear cruise missile, still in development.

The Long-Range Standoff Weapon (LRSO) has been testing well for months at Boeing, Martin, Lockheed, and Raytheon have been working together to perfect the LRSO for months and are no doubt perfecting its role as a B-2 nuclear munition.

The U.S. is concerned that as technologies advance over the coming years, stealth will slip into the background and jets will require a “standoff capability” .

FAS Strategic Security Blog has a good full write-up on the topic if interested in learning more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.