'Critical situation': One person killed and multiple people injured in California shooting

One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting near a southern California polling place on Tuesday, news outlets are reporting.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. local time in a residential neighbourhood in Azusa, 25 miles east of Los Angeles. Few other details of the shooting, including details about the victim, are known at this time.

Fox11 reported four victims injured with gunshot wounds, although other outlets reported fewer injuries.

Officers “were met with gunfire at the scene,” Officer Jerry Willison of the Azusa Police Department told CBS Los Angeles. Police are dealing with a suspect who is heavily armed, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“This is a very volatile and critical situation,” Willison told the Los Angeles Times.

Dean Logan of the Los Angeles County registrar office described the incident as an “active shooter” situation and urged people to avoid two nearby polling locations.

Monitoring #ActiveShooter situation in Azusa. Two polling locations currently impacted – Memorial Park & Dalton Elementary in Azusa (cont).

— Dean Logan, RR/CC (@LACountyRRCC) November 8, 2016

Sheriff’s deputy Vincent Plair said there was no indication the incident was related to Tuesday’s election, Reuters reported.

Nearby Slauson Middle School and Mountain View Elementary School were placed on lockdown, according to Fox11.

NOW WATCH: Scientists have discovered why American honey bees are turning into zombies



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.