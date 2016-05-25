A gorgeous, 328-foot arch in Malta might soon be destroyed

Set against a backdrop of stunningly blue sea, the near-perfect arch of the Azure Window is a popular tourist destination and diving spot. Unfortunately, natural and human forces threaten to destroy the arch, possibly in a few short years — meaning now is the time to go.

