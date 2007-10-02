AzoogleAds Buys Bazaar, Moves Into SEM

New York-based affiliate marketer AzoogleAds has bought San Francisco’s Bazaar, a 20-person SEM shop, ClickZ says:



In an effort to morph AzoogleAds into more than just a performance-based affiliate advertising specialist, the company has acquired Bazaar Advertising, a San Francisco search engine management and advertising player…

The decision to go beyond its niche in CPA-based affiliate networking has already proved fruitful for the New York-based company, said chief marketing officer Michael Sprouse. He said AzoogleAds, which handles affiliate advertising for Blockbuster Video, recently convinced the movie-rental giant to also use it for SEM…

Terms of the acquisition were not revealed, nor would Sprouse talk about new clients, other than Blockbuster, of the firm’s fledgling SEM practice. AzoogleAds now has about 120 employees and offices in New York, Toronto “and now San Francisco,” said Sprouse.