Aziz Ansari's Bobby Jindal returns to talk about post-campaign plans and 'high-concept nudes'

Governor Bobby Jindal ended his presidential campaign earlier this week, so Aziz Ansari returned to Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” to say farewell in another impersonation of the governor.

Ansari’s Jindal was shocked and excited to return to the show. “This is crazy. I’ve never been invited back to a TV show before,” he said. “Usually it’s, ‘See ya, Bobby! Have a nice life!'”

He also wanted to clarify that the campaign isn’t necessarily finished. He’s just suspending it, citing Han Solo being frozen in carbonite to explain his new campaign slogan: “Jindal 2020. Thaw It Out.”

As for his plans now that the campaign is over, Ansari’s Jindal started doing some oil paintings, inspired by the work of George W. Bush. His artwork of choice? “Really high-concept nudes.”

“It’s me, riding an eagle, straight to the White House,” Ansari’s Jindal said about that painting.

And you can look out for Ansari-as-Jindal’s new show on Fox, “Bobby Jindal’s Adventures Across America,” or “BJ’s Across America” for short.

Watch Ansari below:

