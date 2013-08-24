Aziz Ansari Scores $US3.5 Million Book Deal To Write About Modern Courtship

Theo Wargo/Getty Images The comedian will write about modern courtship in a still untitled book due out September 2015.

“Parks And Recreation” star Aziz Ansari has signed a whopping $US3.5 million book deal with Penguin Press for his first book, the publisher

announced Thursday.

Details of the deal were not revealed but Publisher’s Weekly reported it netted Ansari a the mulit-million dollar advance.

The untitled book, due out September 2015 , will cover topics such as love, the single life and technology.

Ansari explained a bit about his book in a statement after announcing the deal:

“You know when you text someone you’re romantically interested in and you don’t hear anything back and then you see them post a photo of a pizza on Instagram? That’s exactly what I want this book to deal with.”

Brilliant.

He continued, “These are strange conundrums that no generation has ever faced before and it’s a fascinating jumping off point for what I hope will be a very interesting book about modern courtship.”

The publisher further explained that the book “will provide an investigation into what Ansari argues is an entirely new era for singles, in which the basic issues facing a single person — whom we meet, how we meet them, and what happens next — have been radically altered by new technologies.”

Ansari’s lucrative deal puts him just behind the $US3.7 million Lena Dunham

scored for her book in October and according to The Hollywood Reporter, “likely ahead of such stars as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak.”

Where do we pre-order?

