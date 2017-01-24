People are calling Aziz Ansari's response to President Trump on 'SNL' 'perfect'

Jethro Nededog
Will Heath/NBCAziz Ansari hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’ on January 21, 2017.

Over the weekend, Aziz Ansari performed the first “Saturday Night Live” monologue of Donald Trump’s presidency and inspired praise among many of its viewers.

The post-inauguration episode attracted the show’s highest ratings since the episode that aired after the November 8 elections, according to Deadline.

Ansari kicked off his hosting debut on the NBC sketch show by delivering his monology in a stand-up style. He addressed fears surrounding Trump’s presidency, growing racial tension, and the patriotism that immigrants (like his own parents) feel for the US.

“My parents moved from India to South Carolina in the early ’80s,” Ansari said. “They didn’t move until nine years ago. You know where they moved? North Carolina. They love it here. They’re not leaving.”

He also coined the term “lowercase kkk” for those Americans who suddenly feel empowered to express their racist views in response to Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.

“Hey, I know it’s been a rough couple of years,” Ansari said to the “lowercase kkk.” “It’s just been hit after hit after hit. ‘Star Wars’ movies where the only white characters are stormtroopers. I get it! It’s been rough! But you’ve got to stop.”

Ansari ended his monologue by giving props to the huge turnout for the women’s marches held in Washington, D.C., and other cities across the US and the world.

“If you look at our country’s history,” he said, “change doesn’t come from presidents. Change comes from large groups of angry people. And if day one is any indication, you are part of the largest group of angry people I have ever seen. Good luck.”

Here’s a look at the praise showered on Ansari’s monologue:

