Aziz Ansari Wants To Join 'House Of Cards,' And Other Goodies From His Reddit AMA

Netflix/YouTube Aziz Ansari in a clip from his latest comedy special ‘Buried Alive’

Aziz Ansari’s first Netflix exclusive comedy special, “Buried Alive,” is available to stream as of 12 a.m. today.

The “Parks and Recreation” star turned 30 since his last two specials, which you could stream for $US5 on his website before Netflix picked them up.

Everybody from Time to Rolling Stone asked Ansari if hitting the big 3-0 has made him any more mature (he did recently buy a house and now worries that if he doesn’t get married soon he’s going to die alone), but the good people of Reddit got a little more out of the comic.

Here are some of Ansari’s best responses to his “Ask Me Anything” this afternoon on Reddit’s /r/IAmA thread.

What is one of the most hilarious scenes of “Parks and Recreation” you can think of? – Reddit user HenryFulton

Very easy. Ben and Tom are having lunch with a drunk Joan Calamezzo who is creepily hitting on Tom and we have this exchange:

Joan: I’m going to go to the bathroom and powder my nose…amongst other things.

Ben: Dude, is she gonna go powder her vagina?

Probably the hardest scene I ever had to get through without breaking. Adam (Scott) and I just had to skip doing it for the first few takes.

What’s [your cousin] Harris been up to? We’ve been waiting for his AMAATSSOUSA (Ask Me Anything About the Show Suits on USA) for ages. – Reddit user TomRalphio

He’s been prepping answers for AMAATSWCOUSA (Ask Me Anything About the Show White Collar on USA).

If you could guest star in any TV show, which would it be and what kind of character would you want to play? – Reddit user crazyarab101

I’m gonna start lobbying to play a corrupt Indian senator on “House of Cards.” Really want to film a scene at Freddy’s Ribs.

What were you for Halloween? – Reddit user dlatz89

I was Idris Elba dressed as Thomas the Tank Engine. I dropped in as Thomas at the Comedy Cellar and did standup too. It was super fun.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Who is your least favourite president and why? – Reddit user BrosephKennedy

Charles Logan. Betrayed his country.

Fellow small man here. Just wanted to say thanks for making it less weird to shop in the boys’ section for myself. – Reddit user boxofwyn

Yo bro, that was a joke on a TV show, have some respect for yourself.

I am standing in the frozen food section. Should I get the Hungry Man Backyard BBQ or the Mexican Style Fiesta? – Reddit user scabetti

Those are gross flavours of Toaster Strudels, go with strawberry.

How did you overcome the race barrier since they usually cast white people? Also have you ever met Danny Pudi or Kunnal Nayyar? – Reddit user meteordes

Just only go after white dude roles. I have met those guys and some people have met me and thought they met them!

What is the best way you used humour to diffuse a potentially dangerous situation? – Reddit user TheGreatPastaWars

Haha, not sure what you mean here bud? Do you imagine a scenario where I’m in a dangerous situation with friends getting mugged and I’m like “Guys, I got this” and start doing bits and the robbers start laughing and let us go? That would be kinda cool, but hasn’t happened so far.

When are you going to do your next feature stand up? – Reddit user Chakra_Scientist

I just released one today, you already need the NEXT one? Damn bro!

Netflix From the poster for Ansari’s Netflix comedy special, ‘Buried Alive,’ now streaming

See the rest of Ansari’s AMA on Reddit.

SEE ALSO: Aziz Ansari Scores $US3.5 Million Book Deal To Write About Modern Courtship

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.