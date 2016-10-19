Aziz Ansari hilariously screams in the newest ad from a Democratic megadonor's $25 million gamble on millennials

A former hedge fund manager is betting $25 million that millennials’ votes this election could push the climate change agenda he wants, and elect the candidates willing to enact it.

Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer’s super PAC, NextGen Climate, has enlisted the help of celebrities like Natalie Portman, Aziz Ansari, and Jessica Williams to encourage young voters to cast their ballots this Nov. 8

The new celebrity series they’re unleashing on swing states like Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Nevada is part of a $3 million ad buy to reach millennials on social media, streaming services, online, and regular TV.

It builds on a program the PAC launched in September where its volunteers personally text back and forth with voters, offering an updated version of the phone-banking campaigns have deployed for decades. The overall effort aims to get climate messages to millennials where they’re at.

“We’re focused on millennials because they care about the issues and they want leaders who will take action,” Steyer said in a press release on Tuesday. “This generation is hyper-aware of the progress the country needs to make to address climate change and they’re excited to get involved and be part of the solution.”

In the newest ad, Ansari jokes that people “way more famous” than he is have made ads, too, and asks what undecided voters need him for.

“There’s a f—— guy running that says he hates brown people! That’s not enough?” the Emmy-winning actor shouts at the camera. “He doesn’t believe in climate change! Do you realise how dumb you have to be not to believe in climate change at this point?”

Watch the full spot from Ansari below:

