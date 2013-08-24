Comedian Aziz Ansari Is Getting $US3.5 Million To Write About How Single People Use Tech To Date

YouTube Aziz Ansari

Comedian Aziz Ansari may be the new voice of a generation, according to Penguin Press, who just nailed down a reported $US3.5 million book deal with the “Parks and Recreation” star.

The book, due in September 2015 and the actor’s first, will detail how technology has disrupted being single.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ansari is looking forward to conducting “original research” and he hopes to dig deep into the world of social technology, writing detailed reports based on conversations with “noted academics” on how the relationships we cultivate have evolved and devolved over time.

In a statement provided by Penguin to The Hollywood Reporter, the book:

…will provide an investigation into what Ansari argues is an entirely new era for singles, in which the basic issues facing a single person — whom we meet, how we meet them, and what happens next — have been radically altered by new technologies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.