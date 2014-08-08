Azerbaijan's President Used Twitter To Threaten Military Action Against 'Armenian Barbarians And Vandals'

The President of Azerbaijan unleashed a barrage of tweets aimed against Armenia Thursday morning, after clashes along the border of the Armenian-occupied Azeri territory of Ngarno-Karabakh threatened a tenuous ceasefire that has held since 1994.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a longstanding stalemate over the Nagorno-Karabakh province. The region was largely ethnically Armenian, but was granted to Azerbaijan after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. In 1994 the region became de facto independent from Azerbaijan after three years of fighting. Azerbaijan still considers Nagorno-Karabakh vital to the country’s territorial integrity with the Armenians seen as occupiers.

The clashes between Armenian and Azeri forces occurred between August 1 and 3 and left over 15 people dead.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has taken to Twitter to lambast the attack in an extensive string of tweets, in which he referred to “Armenian barbarians and vandals,” and promised the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

His inflammatory and even belligerent language, broadcast in English over a global forum and through a verified Twitter account, suggests that the crisis isn’t going to be defused any time soon.

As a result of attacks launched by Armenian occupying forces, our army suffered losses. Several servicemen have become martyrs.

— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) August 7, 2014 May Allah rest their souls in peace! However, their blood has been avenged. The Azerbaijani army has dealt a very severe blow to the enemy.

— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) August 7, 2014 Our territorial integrity will be restored. There are several factors that enable this conclusion. Azerbaijan is getting stronger.

— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) August 7, 2014 After returning to the currently occupied territories, we will restore all our cities and villages.

— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) August 7, 2014



All together, Aliyev posted almost 60 tweets attacking the actions of Armenia. In his rant, Aliyev did not rule out a military option, raising the specter of another war at the periphery of Europe.

We will restore our territorial integrity either by peaceful or military means. We are ready for both options.

— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) August 7, 2014 Just as we have beaten the Armenians on the political and economic fronts, we are able to defeat them on the battlefield.

— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) August 7, 2014 The Armenian barbarians and vandals have razed the city of Agdam to the ground. he ruins of the city of Agdam are clearly visible from here.

— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) August 7, 2014 We will restore all of the occupied and destroyed cities. We will return to this land, we live and will live with this idea.

— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) August 7, 2014



An estimated 30,000 people died in the last round of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended in 1994 with a Russian-brokered ceasefire. Since then, there have been sporadic border clashes. But the conflict has mostly been frozen, remaining far from peaceful resolution without lapsing back into outright war .

Russia, a strong ally of Armenia, has pressuring for peace in the conflict, albeit on certain preferential terms. The Azeri and Armenian heads of state have been invited to Sochi on August 8 and 9 to discuss the current flare-up of violence and clear the way for trilateral talks.

Ongoing negations since 1994 by the Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia, and the United States and organised under the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), have proven incapable of finding a solution to the conflict.

On August 6, the Armenian Defence Minister Seiran Ohanian visited the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ohanian told reporters that “the Armenian forces are competitive in the region and ready to put anyone in their place.”

Within the past two years Azerbaijan has significantly outpaced Armenia in terms of military development. However, Armenia is strongly backed by Russia.

Any flare-up of violence in the region close to Russia’s southern border could draw Russia into the conflict — Armenian-Russian relations are arguably closer than ever.

However, the likelihood of a full-blown conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan may still be slim.

Thomas de Waal, a South Caucasus expert and a senior associate in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) that clashes between these two countries have a cyclical and seasonal character to them.

“That seems to be a pattern, that in the winter it’s much quieter when … everyone sort of just hunkers down in their trenches,” de Waal told RFERL. “And in the spring and summer it gets worse.”

