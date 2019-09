Earlier this week Azerbaijani wrestler Rasul Chunayev defeated Russian foe Islambek Albiev of Russia for gold in the 66 kg (145 lb) weight class of the the 27th Summer Universiade tournament.



And then he broke out the greatest celebratory dance in recent sports memory.

Check it out (via Tim Marchman of Deadspin):



