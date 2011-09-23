REPORT: Azerbaijan Trying To Fix 2012 London Olympic Boxing

The International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA) has been receiving payments from Azerbaijani nationals in order to guarantee the country medals at the 2012 Olympics, according to evidence uncovered by the BBC.



The British network got its hands on evidence that $9 million had been paid to AIBA for one of its World Series Boxing (WSB) competitions via an anonymous investor. The organisation has admitted this, but denied the money was given in return for a fix of Olympic competition.

AIBA initially said that the money for the WSB competition came from a private Swiss company, but the BBC received information via a whistleblower that the money actually found its way from Azerbaijan. AIBA have admitted the money came from the country but has also denied that the funds are tied with the Azerbaijani government.

The organisation is currently scrapped for cash, and given that experts say it’s “impossible” to make money from AIBA, the reasons behind such a hefty investment have been questioned.

To read more from the BBC click here>

