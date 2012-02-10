INTRODUCING THE AZERBAIJAN TOWER: Soon To Be The World's Tallest Building

Photo: Avesta Group / PR

We brought you the news last month that Azerbaijan was planning to build the world’s tallest building at 3,645 feet — taller than both the Burj Khalifa and the upcoming Kingdom Tower to be built in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Now, News.az brings us more information on the building, which will be known as the Azerbaijan Tower and will feature 189 floors.



The building is being built on a series of artificial islands, called the Khazar Islands, constructed in the Caspian Sea off Garadag, southwest of Baku. The company behind the building, Avesta Group, is said to be in talks with the companies behind the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and hopes the building to be complete by 2018-2019.

It’s all going to cost a pretty penny, of course. Architizer reports that the islands are due to cost $100 billion and the tower itself $2 billion — it looks like Azerbaijan will be putting that energy money they are getting into use.

Let’s hope the building fares better than the Burj, which is now a “distressed” property.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.