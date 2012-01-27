Forget The Burj — Azerbaijan Is Planning To Build The World's Next Tallest Building

The Burj Khalifa

Photo: AP

It looks like Azerbaijan is putting all that wonderful energy money to good use (and no, not just by giving our Editor-in-Chief postcards and DVDs).The New York Times reported this week that the country is looking to build the world’s tallest building (3,645 feet) on a man made series of 41 islands in the Caspian Sea.



The building will dwarf the Burj Khalifa, with a 27 per cent increase in height on the UAE building, and is expected to be bigger than any currently under construction.

Construction is due to begin in 2013, Arabian Business reports, with hopes that the tower will form the centrepiece for a new mixed-use district called “Kingdom City” 15 miles south of the Azerbaijan capital Baku.

Whether it matches the success of the Burj Khalifa (where prices are down 70% in some apartments, but you might possibly see Giorgio Armani) remains to be seen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.