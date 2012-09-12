Victoria Azarenka And The Guy From LMFAO Can't Stop Talking About Their Shopping Date

The US Open may be over, but the friendship between Victoria Azarenka and Redfoo from LMFAO burns on.



Yesterday, they took a trip to Woodbury, NY to do some shopping at the outlets.

Awwwwwe @vika7 what a wonderful day. Thanks for showing me how to shop like a maniac! #WoodburryOutletMall. instagr.am/p/PbQ9LDizMs/ — RedFoo (@RedFoo) September 11, 2012

Here’s the photo evidence:

Photo: @redfoo

Afterward, Vika revealed that the two have inside jokes:

@redfoo so much fun! specially with my joke of the day! THE WHOLE WEEK LMFAO — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 11, 2012

Apparently it was a fun day:

@redfoo I can write a book about yesterday now :)))) — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 11, 2012

A book!

Look, we have no idea what the nature of the relationship between these two is. But they seem like they’re at least best friends.

Hopefully they stay in touch now that the tennis season is over.

