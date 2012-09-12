Victoria Azarenka And The Guy From LMFAO Can't Stop Talking About Their Shopping Date

Tony Manfred

The US Open may be over, but the friendship between Victoria Azarenka and Redfoo from LMFAO burns on.

Yesterday, they took a trip to Woodbury, NY to do some shopping at the outlets.

Here’s the photo evidence:

victoria azarenka and redfoo from lmfao shopping

Photo: @redfoo

Afterward, Vika revealed that the two have inside jokes:

Apparently it was a fun day:

A book!

Look, we have no idea what the nature of the relationship between these two is. But they seem like they’re at least best friends.

Hopefully they stay in touch now that the tennis season is over.

