Here's What We Know About The Two New Suspects In The Boston Bombing Case Linked To Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Azamat Tazhayakov (l) and Dias Kadyrbayev (r) standing next to Boston bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Times Square last year

Boston Police announced that they have arrested three suspected linked ot suspected Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.



One of the suspects is an unnamed American citizen who will be charged with making a false statement, according to CBS.

The other two suspects are identified Azamat Tazhayakov and Dias Kadyrbayev, accoridng to CBS affiliate WBZ-TV. Here’s what we know about them so far:

Both men are from Kazakhstan and appeared in court last Wednesday for a visa violation.

The suspects are said to be college students, according to the Boston Globe. One source told the newspaper that they were connected to Tsarnaev at UMass Dartmouth.

NBC reports that they may have been arrested because they “helped take things out of Tsarnaev’s dorm room after the bombings,” but that there is “no evidence they participated in planning” of the bombings.

Reuters reports that police are “investigating if classmates threw away some kind of knapsack at request of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tsarnaev.”

CBS reports that the suspects were arrested for “harboring or aiding the suspects after the fact” and that they are in the custody of the FBI.

CNN reports the suspects might have lied about seeing Tsarnaevs after marathon bombing.

More to come as information becomes available.

