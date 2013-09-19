Missing Georgia Girl Found Alive After Being Abducted From Her Home By Armed Men

Police Ayvani Hope Perez

A 14-year-old girl who was abducted from her home Tuesday by a group of armed men

has been found alive, according to the FBI, HLN reports.

Ayvani Hope Perez was allegedly kidnapped by two gunmen who broke into her family’s home near Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

They reportedly demanded a ransom after abducting Ayvani. They first asked for money and jewelry during an apparent robbery attempt and took Ayvani after their demands weren’t met.

Ayvani appears to be in good health, according to HLN. The FBI said she was reportedly dropped off at a location and picked up by police.

The FBI joined in the search for Ayvani shortly after she was abducted on Tuesday, according to ABC News. The family apparently had no connection to the kidnappers.

