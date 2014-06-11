Ayn Rand Once Applied Her Philosophy To Kittens In A Letter She Wrote To 'Cat Fancy' Magazine

Ayn Rand was all about objectivism, the philosophical system for the selfish, but she was, apparently, also all about cats.

She loved cats so much that she subscribed to “Cat Fancy” magazine and engaged in correspondence with them on March 20, 1966.

Mallory Ortberg of The Toast came across this letter in the book “The Letters Of Ayn Rand.”

Here’s the text:

Dear Miss Smith, You ask whether I own cats or simply enjoy them, or both. The answer is: both. I love cats in general and own two in particular. You ask: “We are assuming that you have an interest in cats, or was your subscription strictly objective?” My subscription was strictly objective because I have an interest in cats. I can demonstrate objectively that cats are of a great value, and the carter issue of Cat Fancy magazine can serve as part of the evidence. (“Objective” does not mean “disinterested” or indifferent; it means corresponding to the facts of reality and applies both to knowledge and to values.) I subscribed to Cat Fancy primarily for the sake of the picture, and found the charter issue very interesting and enjoyable.

As Animal New York pointed out, “Big up to Rand to even responding to bait, but tying objectivism to cats is like applying the String Theory to jealousy. A stretch. And yet, she manages to do so, in the driest way possible.”

But the real applause goes to the editors of “Cat Fancy” magazine, who must have felt like they really put themselves on the map after this back-and-forth.

