MAP: Here's Where Single Americans Have No Qualms About Revealing Pot Use On Their Online Dating Profiles

Jason Redmond/Reuters A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. Washington state was one of the first states to legalise marijuana for recreational use after approving separate ballot initiatives last year, even as the drug remains illegal under federal law.

Online dating siteAYI.comdid a study of their users’ profiles, and they found an interesting link between users’ openness about drug use and drug laws.

From AYI’s blog post about the study, their biggest finding was that “the states where people were the most likely to admit doing drugs were also the states who were most strongly considering legalizing weed.”

The top five states in the study include Colorado and Washington, where recreational marijuana has just been legalized. In both states, 8.9% of AYI’s users indicated that they use drugs sometimes or often on their profiles.

The only three states with more users admitting to drug use — Alaska (10.7%), Maine (9.9%), and Vermont (9.4%) — all already allow medical marijuana use and are moving in the direction of full legalization.

Unsurprisingly, the states with the fewest drug users are among the more culturally conservative states — Utah and Virginia with 3.3%, Louisiana, West Virginia and Mississippi with 3.1%, and South Carolina with 3.0%.

Here is AYI’s map of users who admitted to using drugs:

And here is a map of current marijuana laws in each state:

The overlap is noteworthy — of the top 10 states, marijuana is fully illegal only in Idaho and North Dakota.

If AYI’s users are any indication, don’t be surprised if Alaska’s marijuana legalization referendum does well this summer.

