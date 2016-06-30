Ayesha Curry makes her startup debut with food delivery service Gather

Avery Hartmans

Ayesha Curry has made her first foray into the startup world.

The wife of Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has launched a new food delivery company called Gather.

Like meal-delivery startup Blue Apron, Gather will deliver meal ingredients and recipes created by Ayesha Curry to your home each week, but that’s about all we know so far.

For now, Gather is just a landing page where you can enter your email to be “one of the first ones in.”

Gather Ayesha CurryGather

 

There’s no word whether the company is launching nationally or just in the Bay Area, and there’s no mention on the site about how much Gather will cost. Blue Apron costs $59.94 per week for three recipes, while its competitor, Plated, costs $72 per week for three meals. 

 

