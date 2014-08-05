Famous Author Rages Against The Kardashians After Her Son Spends A Fortune Playing Kim's New Game

Author Ayelet Waldman lashed out on Twitter on Sunday after finding out her son spent $US120 playing the newest craze, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” a free game that allows you to make in-app purchases to improve your celebrity standing among the virtual stars.

Whoever designed the Kardashian Hollywood game is an evil scumbag to end all scumbags. Why am I not surprised? Preying on children.

— Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) August 4, 2014

Waldman, a New York Times best-selling author who is married to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon, said her son didn’t know he was spending real money and that the app preyed on young children who don’t understand its rules.

Evil, vile Kardashian Hollywood tricked my 11 yr old into spending $US120 in 2 days. He’s crying hysterically. Pox on those fuckers.

— Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) August 4, 2014

The game, which is slated to rake in over $US85 million this year, is free. Players can make in-app purchases for more playing time “and virtual items like clothes and jewelry,” according to Business Insider’s Maya Kosoff, who played the game a few weeks back.

All in-app purchases must be verified before they go through, but Waldman was unconvinced this was the case.

My son was playing the Kardashian Hollywood game on an iPhone. Somehow bypassed his allowance, went to saved credit card. $US120 in 2 days.

— Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) August 4, 2014

Waldman continued her crusade against Kim Kardashian and her app’s developers, saying she “was sure” her husband had blocked in-app purchases. Each of her kids, she says, has an allowance.

PARENTS – check your kids’ phones. Kardashian Hollywood bypassed our in-app purchase controls. Our kids are freaking out. $US120 in 2 days.

— Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) August 4, 2014

My husband is incredibly sophisticated on Macs. Was sure he’d blocked in-app purchases. Just by chance we noticed our son’s account.

— Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) August 4, 2014

Then the mystery was solved, though blame still fell on the Kardashians. Waldman tweeted that even though her kids had $US20 app allowances a month, there was a credit card “somehow” linked.

.@GlennF We had allowances for the kids account, but Abe also had a credit card attached. That was the flaw. Credit card now deleted.

— Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) August 4, 2014

Waldman sent an additional half-dozen tweets, still incredibly angry at the Kardashians, though it seemed she understood that he “flaw” came from her own credit card, which was linked to her kids’ Apple accounts.

We’d set up what we thought were restricted allowances, but bc there was a card attached, I’m now funding Kim Kardashian’s lip gloss.

— Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) August 4, 2014

Apple even stepped in and refunded Waldman and her family $US120. In the past, Apple has run into issues with the FTC regarding their policy about kids being able to easily make in-app purchases. A settlement was reached in January.

Man, I love Apple. They are refunding our purchases. And we’ve deleted all credit card info. Parents, check your kids phones!

— Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) August 4, 2014

But hell hath no fury like a mother-child duo scorned by Kim K.

Best thing about this disaster? My son fucking hates the Kardashians now.

— Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) August 4, 2014

Waldman tweeted the finale to her rant yesterday.

Abe, age 11: Sobbing. “I hate those goddamn Kardashians.” Also? “I thought I was smarter than this.”

— Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) August 4, 2014

