Famous Author Rages Against The Kardashians After Her Son Spends A Fortune Playing Kim's New Game

Caroline Moss
Ayelet WaldmanYouTube

Author Ayelet Waldman lashed out on Twitter on Sunday after finding out her son spent $US120 playing the newest craze, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” a free game that allows you to make in-app purchases to improve your celebrity standing among the virtual stars.

Waldman, a New York Times best-selling author who is married to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon, said her son didn’t know he was spending real money and that the app preyed on young children who don’t understand its rules.

The game, which is slated to rake in over $US85 million this year, is free. Players can make in-app purchases for more playing time “and virtual items like clothes and jewelry,” according to Business Insider’s Maya Kosoff, who played the game a few weeks back.

Kim kardashian hollywood gameKim Kardashian: Hollywood/Screenshot

All in-app purchases must be verified before they go through, but Waldman was unconvinced this was the case.

Waldman continued her crusade against Kim Kardashian and her app’s developers, saying she “was sure” her husband had blocked in-app purchases. Each of her kids, she says, has an allowance.

Then the mystery was solved, though blame still fell on the Kardashians. Waldman tweeted that even though her kids had $US20 app allowances a month, there was a credit card “somehow” linked.

Waldman sent an additional half-dozen tweets, still incredibly angry at the Kardashians, though it seemed she understood that he “flaw” came from her own credit card, which was linked to her kids’ Apple accounts.

Apple even stepped in and refunded Waldman and her family $US120. In the past, Apple has run into issues with the FTC regarding their policy about kids being able to easily make in-app purchases. A settlement was reached in January.

But hell hath no fury like a mother-child duo scorned by Kim K.

Waldman tweeted the finale to her rant yesterday.

[Via Gawker]

