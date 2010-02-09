Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Set To Deliver Punch That Will Stun The West

At a speech in Tehran, Iranian Ayatollah Khamenei delivered what can only be described as fighting words, which likely have US and European security specialists on high alert.



AFP:

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Iran is set to deliver a “punch” that will stun world powers during this week’s 31st anniversary of the Islamic revolution.

“The Iranian nation, with its unity and God’s grace, will punch the arrogance (Western powers) on the 22nd of Bahman (February 11) in a way that will leave them stunned,” Khamenei, who is also Iran’s commander-in-chief, told a gathering of air force personnel.

