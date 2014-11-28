Iran's Supreme Leader Says Ferguson Shows What's Wrong With America

Reuters Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaking in Tehran in 2007.

Nuclear talks with Iran were extended for seven months this week amid signs Tehran may be moving closer to making a deal, but the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hasn’t tempered his fiery rhetoric against the US.

In a stream of messages published on his official English-language Twitter account Thursday, Khamenei criticised America for being “ill-mannered” in the nuclear talks. He also invoked the situation in Ferguson, Missouri as proof of the US government “isn’t honest” with its people.

Khamenei’s tweets were a summary of remarks he made on Thursday at the 16th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Tehran where he indicated he was not opposed to continuation of the nuclear talks between Iran and the so-called P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, Britain, France, and Germany). In that speech, Khamenei, who has authorised every step taken by Iran during the talks, indicated he supported an extension “for the same reasons I wasn’t against negotiations.”

According to his tweets, Khamenei then criticised America as “arrogant” and accused US negotiators of being impolite while their Iranian counterparts were “diligent,” “serious,” and “caring.”

Leader in a visit w Basij members talked about #NuclearTalks, #Ferguson& #Israel which is going to be published here. pic.twitter.com/1PDHqBEle2

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 27, 2014

Those who threaten IRI should know that #Iran is invincible thanks to Basiji thinking.US gov is arrogant& rapacious;that’s our problem w US.

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 27, 2014

I’m not opposed to extension of #NuclearTalks for the same reason that I was not agnst negotiating. #IranTalksVienna pic.twitter.com/a0bs7hpRkh

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 27, 2014

#Iran‘s nuclear delegation is truly diligent& serious; they do resist agnst being bullied& work hard out of logic& caring. @JZarif @Araghchi

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 27, 2014

US is the most ill-mannered &UK is the most cunning;if talks don’t achieve results it’s the US that faces loss. #Iran pic.twitter.com/E4LVh5ycrE

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 27, 2014

Khamenei went on to invoke the situation in Ferguson, where there have been violent protests since a police officer shot an unarmed African-American teenager last August. Those demonstrations ramped up again on Monday after prosecutors announced a grand jury decided not to indict the officer. According to Khamenei, Ferguson is proof Americans “do not trust” the US government. He also suggested the US is only engaging in the negotiations to distract from “domestic problems.”

We don’t seek to gain the confidence of US; we don’t need that. We don’t trust you; your ppl do not trust you either. #Ferguson

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 27, 2014

US isn’t honest w its nation. The recent US election turnout was so low. At events in #Ferguson US is fighting w its ppl. #BlackLivesMatter

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 27, 2014

Khamenei also criticised America’s relationship with Israel, which has been a staunch opponent of any nuclear deal with Iran. He said there is a “Zionist network” that controls the “lifeline” of US officials. Khamenei also suggested “blackmail” by this “Zionist network” dictated how American politicians handled the situation in Ferguson.

US says that Israel’s security must be protected;know that whether or not a deal is achieved,#Israel will get more insecure on a daily basis

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 27, 2014

US concerns abt #Israel‘s security aren’t genuine either.The goal is their interests by satisfying Zionist network that holds their lifeline

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 27, 2014

#Zionist network blackmail US officials &if they act agnst their will, they’re forced to resign,face defamation and death threats. #Ferguson

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 27, 2014

Khamenei referenced letters about the talks the Iranian government received from President Barack Obama. That correspondence reportedly had a positive impact on the talks. Khamenei accused the US of using a “different” tone in the private letters than in public remarks.

US is irrational.They speak different in their #letters than in public. US wants #IranTalks for its domestic problems pic.twitter.com/nvzXScl1yj

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 27, 2014

Khamenei’s tweets concluded with a vow Iran would accept a “fair” nuclear deal, but would not give in to “bullying.”

We accept fair &reasonable agreements. Where there’s bullying& excessive demands all of #Iran, ppl and officials,will not accept. #IranTalks

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 27, 2014

Analysts have two theories about the inflammatory language Khamenei has used during the nuclear negotiations. While they could indicate Iran will eventually refuse to make a deal, the remarks could also be a sign Khamenei is attempting to build public and official support for an agreement. By publicly attacking the US, Khamenei could be building the impression he did not take a soft stance with Iran’s longtime arch enemy while pursuing the negotiations.

Under the current extension, negotiations will continue until June 30, 2015. During this time, Iran’s nuclear program will remain frozen and the current sanctions on the country will not be lifted.

