Ay Caramba, Telemundo Cutting Staff...Again

Didn’t we all kind of think that the Hispanic market would somehow be insulated?



LA Times: Facing a slowdown in advertising, NBC Universal’s Spanish-language television operation has cut 85 jobs, reducing its workforce 5%.

“We are basically adjusting to reflect the economic realities of the current market,” spokesman Alfredo Richard said. The employees were notified of their terminations last week.

The cuts come despite Telemundo’s recent prime-time ratings success, led by a remake of the popular Colombian telenovela “Sin Senos No Hay Paraiso,” (“Without Breasts there is no Paradise”). The 10 p.m. program, which follows the tale of a poor woman who gets breast implants in order to woo a wealthy drug dealer, has been averaging 1.9 million viewers a night in October, a substantial lift over shows that have run in that time period.

…This isn’t the first employee retrenchment for Telemundo. Two years ago, the company laid off 110 people, primarily in its TV station group.

