Swedish house musicians ask Marco Rubio to stop using their song

At his presidential campaign kickoff rally on Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) walked off the stage to the tune of “Something New” by the Swedish musical duo Axwell and Ingrosso.

However, Axwell and Ingrosso told Business Insider that Rubio did not ask to use their song and they would like him to stop.

“Axwell ^ Ingrosso didn’t give their permission for this song to be used and don’t want to be affiliated with a particular party during the upcoming presidential race,” the band said in a statement on Tuesday.

Axwell and Ingrosso are two former members of the band Swedish House Mafia. They made their debut last year.

Since being elected in 2010, Rubio has a reputation as one of the biggest hip hop fan’s in Washington. His campaign did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

Watch the video for “Something New” by, Axwell and Ingrosso below.

