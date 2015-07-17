See the London Underground like never before with these newly-released 3D tube maps

REUTERS/Neil Hall Commuters board an underground train at King’s Cross station in London April 29, 2014.

London Underground stations are like mazes. TfL doesn’t publish maps of the inside of individual stations, forcing commuters to follow endless signs through anonymous tunnels, with no idea how the stops are really structured. It’s easy to get lost inside Waterloo or Bank if you’re not paying attention.

However, blogger Ian Mansfield got his hands on a set of interior maps of almost every single London tube stop, revealing their layouts in a way rarely seen by the general public.

Mansfield received them via a Freedom of Information request t oTfL (Transport for London), and explains that “they are technically axonometric diagrams, which is 3D-like, but not to scale, which becomes obvious when you see some of the vertiginous descents offered on some stairs and escalators.”

Here are some of the most iconic and interesting ones from the bunch.

