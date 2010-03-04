Axl Rose's Three-Week Bender Is 'A One-Man Stimulus Package' For New York

Gillian Reagan
Axl Rose

Guns ‘N Roses rockstar Axl Rose is tearing up the nightlife in New York, gulping down vodka and strolling around the city with a 20-person entourage.

According to the New York Post, he has gone out every night since his Fashion Week concert on Feb. 11, “usually crashing afterward at his $1,550-a-night suite in the Essex House Hotel.”

But that’s not a bad thing!

His assault on New York night life has made him a one-man stimulus package during the scene’s winter doldrums — and the city’s nocturnes are thrilled.

“It’s like he’s teaching the next generation how it’s done,” said one source who has joined Rose on at least half a dozen of his jaunts, where Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill has also been spotted. “Who’s a bigger rock star than Axl Rose?”

Read more at the New York Post —>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.