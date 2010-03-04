Axl Rose's Three-Week Bender Is 'A One-Man Stimulus Package' For New York

Guns ‘N Roses rockstar Axl Rose is tearing up the nightlife in New York, gulping down vodka and strolling around the city with a 20-person entourage.



According to the New York Post, he has gone out every night since his Fashion Week concert on Feb. 11, “usually crashing afterward at his $1,550-a-night suite in the Essex House Hotel.”

But that’s not a bad thing!

His assault on New York night life has made him a one-man stimulus package during the scene’s winter doldrums — and the city’s nocturnes are thrilled.

“It’s like he’s teaching the next generation how it’s done,” said one source who has joined Rose on at least half a dozen of his jaunts, where Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill has also been spotted. “Who’s a bigger rock star than Axl Rose?”

Read more at the New York Post —>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.