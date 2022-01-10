How Axiology’s zero-waste makeup crayons are made

Axiology, founded by Ericka Rodriguez, is a cosmetics brand that’s 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

The Lip-to-Lid Balmies are made zero-waste from production to packaging.

The Balmies can be used on the lips, cheeks, and eyes and cost $14.

Narrator: This is how the brand Axiology makes its zero-waste Balmies, which can be used on the lips, cheeks, and eyelids.

Ericka Rodriguez: Axiology is a planet-first beauty company. All of our products contain only 10 ingredients, never more. Our Balmies actually only contain nine ingredients, and those ingredients are castor oil, kokum butter, sunflower oil, sunflower seed wax, hemp seed oil, plum oil, vitamin E, elderberry extract, and neem seed oil.

Narrator: Axiology uses mostly earth-derived pigments like iron oxides and mica and sources these from Just Pigments, a company that works to source mica from mines that do not use child labor.

Ericka: We can create a wide range of color using these pigments, from sheer pinks to super-deep burgundies.

Narrator: The liquid and powder ingredients are combined. Then they add kokum butter, which increases the product’s creaminess and spreadability. Elderberry extract and neem seed oil are added as preservatives. Once the product is mixed, it’s ready to be poured into these aluminum molds. Excess is remelted and poured again in another batch to avoid wasting any product. The Balmies are cooled for an hour. The Balmies are carefully taken out of the molds, individually wrapped in recycled paper, and packaged in boxes that are made from 100% recycled-paper waste. While living in Bali and launching Axiology, Ericka found a handmade-paper company created by a group of local women to help reduce the amount of waste on the island.

Ericka: These women decided that they would collect the paper trash and create new paper products out of it. And when I found them, I knew that I wanted to work with them. So we started working together to create Axiology’s boxes. All of our boxes can be recycled and composted at home.

Narrator: Paper waste is collected, shredded, boiled, and soaked overnight to clean it without using bleach or other chemicals. The water used in the process is reused to minimize waste. Ericka started making her own lip balms when she couldn’t find vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics that she liked. She tested about 200 formulations before she was ready to launch Axiology.

Ericka: A challenge for us is making waves in a giant beauty industry. We are a very small, bootstrapped company. All of our products are made by us here in the Axiology lab. We have fewer than 10 employees, and we like to say all of our products are made by people, not machines.