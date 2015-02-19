Axe's new 'body spray' is nothing like you remember

Business Insider/Dennis Green The Axe White Label dry spray antiperspirant deodorant ($US5.49)

The Axe White Label dry spray antiperspirant deodorant is as close the White Label collection comes to Axe’s signature body spray.

And it’s quite a far cry from the spray that filled the halls of your high school. Axe sent Business Insider some of its new body spray so I tried it out for the day.

The first difference is that it’s not just a body spray — it’s an actual deodorant with antiperspirant advertised to be good for 48 hours.

It’s called a “dry spray deodorant,” which I’ve never tried before this product. And, though it fulfilled its promise of dryness, I still didn’t love it.

The spray is easy to apply, though it has a bit of a learning curve. While applying it to my underarms, I turned my face in the direction of the spray to make sure I was spraying on-target.

I soon learned that was a mistake. The result was a tingle in my nose that lasted throughout the day.

The spray fulfils its promise of going on dry — which is pretty incredible for a deodorant spray. As soon as it hits yours skin, there’s absolutely no wetness, unlike with Axe’s other body sprays. It also wears pretty lightly throughout the day.

The next thing that becomes noticeable is the smell. The deodorant smelled pretty good, and I originally found it pleasant. But, it soon became very strong and overwhelming.

The spray kept me dry (and aromatic) until about midday. At that time, both the wetness protection and fragrance seemed to disappear completely. It’s possible I didn’t apply enough, but I thought three seconds of continuous spray under each arm would to be enough for the advertised 48 hours of feeling “confidently fresh.”

By the time it wore off, I was happy to see it go.

At $US5.49, it’s about the right price for deodorant, but I’m not sure how long its spray container would last.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.