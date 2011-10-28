Axe's New Halloween Ad Says It Can Even Help Zombies Get Girls

Axe’s brand promise is simple: douse yourself in it, and you’ll get girls fawning over you. That’s how it became the top-selling deodorant brand — by targeting nerdy losers.



Its new Halloween ad takes that promise to an entirely new level. Now, even zombies are able to score with the “Axe Effect.”

This is great branding by Axe. It doesn’t take itself seriously, and is consistent with its message — all while pegging itself to Halloween.

Watch it below (via Adweek):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: How Axe Became The Top-Selling Deodorant By Targeting Nerdy Losers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.