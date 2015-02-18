Axe's new hair product is the best I've ever used

Business Insider/Dennis Green Axe White Label cooling styling cream ($US6.97)

Axe’s new hair product, the White Label cooling styling cream, isby far the best of the brand’s new products in theWhite Label collection.

The cream’s price-to-quality ratio sets a new standard for budget hair product — one that I don’t think another product will be able to reach for some time.

It’s $US6.97 MSRP is about half the price of any product near as good as this.

I was able to try the product when Axe sent it to Business Insider for review purposes.

Allow me to rave a bit:

The cream comes packaged in an easy-to-use bottle — which squeezes out more like a sandwich condiment than hair product — making it easy to remove from its tube.

Once you get it out, the pasty white cream takes a bit of effort to rub into your hair. But as long as you apply it root-to-tip, you’ll be good. After application, the cream dries quickly in your hair.

The product wears light in your hair, and it looks and feels like there’s nothing in your hair at all. It has a smooth matte finish and somehow leaves your hair feeling softer. It’s also allows your hair to be restyled throughout the day without losing hold.

The cream doesn’t offer the strongest hold — if you’re looking to spike your hair up, look elsewhere — but it will give you style and definition your hair naturally lacks. It was perfect for my rather thick, heavy hair.

In a switch from the rest of the Axe product line, this cream has only a light, pleasant scent.

For the price, you should just try it for yourself.

To find out more about Axe White Label and what I thought of it, see my full review.

