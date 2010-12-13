Axelrod: The Tax Deal Is Going To Pass

White House senior adviser David Axelrod made the Sunday morning television rounds today to reassure the nation (media pundits) that the embattled tax deal President Obama made with Republicans would indeed pass. Here’s what he told Christiane Amanpour on This Week:



“I believe there will be a coming together around it…I’m not here to negotiate. We have a framework, we have an agreement. I don’t anticipate it’s going to change greatly,” he said referring to the biggest sticking point in the deal, an extension of the Bush tax cuts for wealthy Americans and lowering taxes on inherited income — the estate tax.

“I think we’re going to get strong support on both sides of the aisle. I respect people who are unhappy. We share their view on upper-income tax cuts and the estate tax that was a part of the deal, odious as it may be, in order to get all the good things that come with it. That’s the nature of compromise.”

He said there were enough elements of the deal to bring Democrats on board when it came time to vote.

“I think every single person in that building does not want taxes to go up on January 1, does not want to see 2 million people lose their unemployment insurance. Everybody understands what the implications for the economy would be… if that package doesn’t move forward.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.