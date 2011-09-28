OBAMA ADVISOR COMES CLEAN: Getting Him Reelected Will Be A 'Titanic Struggle'

President Obama’s chief political advisor David Axelrod acknowledged that his boss faces a “titanic struggle” to get re-elected in 2012.



“We don’t have the wind at our backs this election,” Axelrod told about 200 people in New Hampshire this morning. “We have the wind in our face because the American people have the wind in their faces.”

According to the Boston Globe, Axelrod tried to downplay expectations for the President’s quarterly fundraising report, saying that fundraising has been difficult given the economic climate.

But Axelrod also noted the relative weakness of the 2012 GOP presidential field, pointing out that not one of the candidates stood up to defend the gay active duty soldier who has booed during Thursday’s debate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.