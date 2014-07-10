17-Year-Old World Cup Fan Gets Modelling Deal With L'Oreal After Photo Goes Viral

Aly Weisman
Axelle DespiegelaereFacebook/TVI

Axelle Despiegelaere was just a 17-year-old from Belgium rooting for her country’s soccer team two weeks ago at the World Cup in Brazil when someone took her photo in the stands and likely changed the course of her life.

The picture of the attractive Belgian dressed in her country’s paraphernalia made the rounds on Twitter and newspapers all over the world.

Since returning home to Belgium, the teen set up a Facebook fan page that has amassed over 200,000 likes.

Soon after, L’Oreal approached Axelle and offered her a modelling contract. She recently filmed a promotional video for the cosmetics company.

Unfortunately, Axelle’s team got eliminated by Argentina in the quarterfinals.

But she still managed to have a good time throughout her trip to Brazil.

But now that she’s affiliated with a big brand like L’Oreal, Axelle may want to rethink this photo and caption.

