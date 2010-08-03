Europe Starts To Panic Over The ECB's Next Chief: Axel Weber

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet took plenty hits during the worst of the European crisis, mainly it seemed, for being an Emperor Nero, fiddling while Athens burned.In the end, it seems that Europe saved itself with a hail-mary pass. For now, anyway.



But if you thought Trichet was bad, you probably won’t like his likely replacement: German Bundesbank President Axel Weber.

And indeed, you should expect to see more editorial’s like this one, from David Marsh in the FT, practically begging Germany to not let Weber take the job.

The probably, really, is that Germany already exerts enormous influence in the ECB, even without holding its top position. Despite being the balast of the euro, Germany is also at odds with the interests of key countries on the periphery, notably on the question of currency strength and inflation.

That Germany is there arguing for a strong currency may be a positive force. An actual German ECB chief, fully in line with the German viewpoint may be too much, and so Marsh argues that the ECB ought to have a central banker from a southern region for balance.

