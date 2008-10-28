Axed Radar Staff Won't Let Collapse Keep Them From Celebrating Halloween

Much like the rest of America, which plans to spend money on candy and costumes as if the economy weren’t crumbling down, Radar won’t let its own collapse keep its staff from holding a Halloween party this week.



NY Mag’s Daily Intel blog: Radar folded last week, but the magazine’s Halloween party will go on this week as planned. “Radar had a fabulous, beautiful life, and would want us to carry on,” reads the invitation, which then ends on a sinister note: “If history is any indicator, don’t be surprised if this isn’t the last you hear of Radar. It has been known to have been resurrected before.” Mwhahahahah. Get it? It’s a Halloween joke … right?

