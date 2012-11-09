Axe-Wielding Bikers Ride Into A Mall, Rob A Jewelry Store, And Totally Get Away With it

And in the most ridiculous news of the day, Bloomberg TV has security camera footage from a mall outside London.



The footage shows a gang of six motorcycle riders, one of whom is carrying an axe, break into a jewelry store and make off with about $3.2 million worth of jewels.

And nobody stops them.

Check out the footage, courtesy of Bloomberg:

