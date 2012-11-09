Axe-Wielding Bikers Ride Into A Mall, Rob A Jewelry Store, And Totally Get Away With it

Abby Rogers

And in the most ridiculous news of the day, Bloomberg TV has security camera footage from a mall outside London.

The footage shows a gang of six motorcycle riders, one of whom is carrying an axe, break into a jewelry store and make off with about $3.2 million worth of jewels.

And nobody stops them.

Check out the footage, courtesy of Bloomberg:

DON’T MISS: This Sex Criminal Fled To Mexico Because Life Was Too Hard In The US >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.