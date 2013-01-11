AXE Is Actually Sending 22 Regular People To Outer Space

When the global VP of AXE, Tomas Marcenaro, said that the personal hygiene line was rolling out “the most epic prize on earth,” he wasn’t messing around. Unilever’s AXE, also known as Lynx, is sending 22 people to space. “Yes, actual space,” Marcenaro said.



The company (known for its commercials in which women rip their clothes off as soon as they get a whiff of the spray deodorant) even partnered up with actual astronaut Buzz Aldrin to give the program a greater sense of legitimacy:



“Space travel for everyone is the next frontier in the human experience,” Aldrin said. “I’m thrilled that AXE is giving the young people of today such an extraordinary opportunity to experience some of what I’ve encountered in space.”

Between January 9 and February 3, people from 60 countries can apply for 22 open spots at the newly-formed AXE Apollo Space Academy. Winners will train and win a trip to the edge of space and back in a private spaceship.

Of course this is all tied in with AXE’s first-ever Super Bowl ad, called “Lifeguard,” which will premiere on February 3. The BBH-created spot will prompt a contest that gives one more person the chance to take the trip.

While it might seem like a stretch, this campaign does kind of fit into AXE’s marketing mantra that sex sells. Because “Nothing beats an astronaut. Ever.”

Still not convinced? Watch this ad below:

