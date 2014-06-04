Two Pranksters Faked An Axe Murder In Front Of A Google Street View Car And Caused A Police Investigation

A couple of mechanics in Edinburgh, Scotland thought it would be funny to fake an axe murder in front of a Google Street View car.

“It was in the spur of the moment,” mechanic and prankster Dan Thompson told The Independent. “It seemed like the obvious thing to do so I threw myself on the ground and Gary [Kerr] grabbed a pick-axe handle from the garage. We only had about 20 seconds — it was all we could think of.”

Police ended up investigating the scene, and quickly realised it was a joke.

Check out more images from the “murder” scene below. The pictures seem to show someone striking a man with an axe and then walking away.

