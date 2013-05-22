Axe Commercial Imagines Women Would Love To Be Seduced During A Home Invasion

A still from Axe’s new ‘Burglar’ commercial

Axe, the Unilever hair and bodycare brand targeted at teen boys, has come up with yet another questionable scenario to back its claim that women just can’t resist men who use the brand: The home invasion burglary.



In a new ad from BBH London, a burglar primps his hair to make a good impression on the woman whose home he has just robbed. As police sirens sound in the background, she stands before him in silk pajamas, mesmerized. It’s a joke, of course, one that appears to wink at our unspoken agreement that Axe doesn’t really believe you could break into a woman’s home and be liked for it.

Check out the campaign below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.