Amazon's cloud revenue is bigger than its four closest competitors combined

In its first earnings report, Amazon finally lifted the veil on its cloud computing service, AWS. The business generated $US1.57 billion in revenue Q1 and is pulling in about $US6 billion per year.

Those blockbuster numbers make AWS bigger than its four main competitors in the cloud infrastructure service market combined, according to data from Synergy Research Group.

While Salesforce, Microsoft, IBM, and Google can all claim leadership in some parts of the cloud market, Amazon has the greatest overall revenue specifically from cloud infrastructure services.

For example, IBM has cloud revenue of $US7.7 billion, but a big chunk of that comes from “hybrid cloud,” which involves companies buying both hardware and software. Its more comparable “as-a-service” business is will only pull in $US3.8 billion.

“On a strict like-for-like basis AWS remains streets ahead of the competition in cloud infrastructure services,” analyst John Dinsdale writes. “Furthermore, this part of the cloud market is growing much more rapidly than SaaS or cloud infrastructure hardware and software.”

Here’s a chart that shows the differences:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

