Why Amazon's cloud will be hard for Microsoft, Google, and everyone else to beat

Amazon Amazon CTO Werner Vogels

Amazon’s Chief Technology Officer, Werner Vogels, took the stage on Thursday in New York as part of Amazon’s AWS Summit roadshow to extoll the virtues of Amazon’s cloud, known as Amazon Web Services.

During the talk, Vogels showed one slide that pretty well summed up why Amazon is the 800-pound gorilla in the burgeoning cloud computing market, despite competition from Microsoft, Google, IBM, Oracle, and many others.

Amazon is more than 10 times bigger than the next largest 14 competitors combined, as measured by compute capacity, according to a recent Gartner report. (Up from about 5-times in 2014).

That’s because Amazon is rolling out new features for its cloud at a blindingly fast pace. It added 516 new features in 2014 alone, nearly double the number of features it added in 2013.

Amazon is improving its cloud so fast and now offers such a vast number of services, that Wall Street analysts at Jeffries declared in a research note:

With new features and services in 2015 on track to exceed the 515 introduced in 2014, the pace of AWS innovation is very likely unmatched by any of its competitors.

Vogels threw a little sand in the face of his competitors with this chart, too saying that, when comparing all the features and options you have with Amazons cloud, “Where AWS was in 2008/2009, that’s where most of the providers are, at this moment, still.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

