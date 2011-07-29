AWOL Soldier Arrested In Texas, Found With Bomb-Making Materials In Hotel Room

Private Nasser Jason Abdo was arrested yesterday after going AWOL from Fort Hood Military Base. He was found with “a significant amount of gunpowder” in his Texas hotel room, according to the Austin American-Statesman.



Abdo, a Muslim-American, was wanted on child pornography charges.

Abdo went AWOL on July 4th, just before he was supposed to deploy to Afghanistan. He had reportedly attempted to claim “conscientious objector” status last August, citing his religious beliefs. A panel’s recommendation that Abdo’s request be granted could not be acted upon until his child pornography case was settled.

Officials suspect the gunpowder and weapons found in Abdo’s hotel room were intended for an attack on Fort Hood.

A shooting at Fort Hood in November 2009 by Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, another Muslim soldier, was the deadliest shooting on a U.S. military base in history. Hasan killed 13 and wounded 29.

