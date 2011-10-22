The Number One Most Awkward Thing To Talk About With Your Boss

Photo: D.Clow via Flickr
If you want to have an awkward conversation with your boss, just bring up your relationship status.Second most awkward is politics, followed by your medical history.
This is one of the findings from a great survey about bosses from staffing agency Adecco Group North America.
Which of the following famous fictional bosses is most similar to your boss?
- Miranda Priestly (The Devil Wears Prada) -- 6%
- Michael Scott (The Office) -- 9%
- Bill Lumbergh (Office Space) --5%
- Liz Lemon (30 Rock) -- 4%
- Ari Gold (Entourage) -- 2%
- Ebenezer Scrooge (A Christmas Carol) -- 8%
- Gordon Gekko (Wall Street) -- 5%
- Leslie Knope (Parks and Recreation) -- 3%
- None of these -- 44%
- Don't know -- 15%
If you could ask your boss one personal question about their job, which of the following questions would you most want to ask?
- Are you passionate about your job? -- 25%
- What's your salary? -- 19%
- Are you looking for another job? -- 8%
- Do you want your boss' job? -- 8%
- Do you wish you had pursued another career? -- 19%
- None of these? -- 20%
- Don't know? -- 1%
70% of people aren't connected to their ex-bosses on social media; but of those who are, 1% are afraid to delete their former boss from their network
Are you connected with any of your ex-bosses via social networks? If so, why?
- I am friends with them beyond just a working relationship -- 23%
- I am afraid to delete them from my network -- 1%
- I want to keep track of what they are doing/are up to -- 11%
- For future networking opportunities -- 14%
- I am not connected via social networks with any of my ex-bosses -- 70%
If you could tell your boss one thing about them that you'd like to change, which of the following things would you most want to tell them?
- They should be nicer to employees -- 14%
- They take too many days off -- 2%
- They're not motivated -- 3%
- They're not qualified for their position -- 4%
- They think only of themselves -- 6%
- They should dress a bit more professionally -- 3%
- They should change their profession -- 1%
- Nothing. I think my boss is great -- 59%
- Don't know -- 7%
Is your boss a male or female?
- Male -- 62%
- Female -- 35%
- Refused -- 2%
Which of the following activities, if any, would be awkward to do with your boss? (Check all that apply)
- Have dinner (non work-related) -- 30%
- Go to a movie -- 38%
- Play sports or other activities -- 27%
- Have drinks -- 26%
- Double-date with your significant others -- 43%
- None of the above -- 31%
- Don't know -- 1%
In your opinion, which of the 2012 potential presidential candidates would make the best boss?
- Barack Obama, current President of the United States -- 37%
- Jimmy McMillan, political activist and perennial candidate -- 0%
- Ron Paul, U.S. Representative from Texas -- 7%
- Mitt Romney, former Governor of Massachusetts -- 10%
- Rick Perry, Governor of Texas -- 11%
- Michele Bachmann, U.S. Representative from Minnesota -- 4%
- Sarah Palin, former Governor of Alaska -- 13%
- None of these -- 12%
- Don't know -- 5%
Please indicate whether you agree with each of the following statements as they relate to your boss
- I think I work harder than my boss -- 28%
- I am planning to ask my boss for a raise before the end of the year -- 14%
- I have left a job in the past because of my boss -- 27%
- I think I would be better at my boss' job than he/she is -- 16%
- I don't think my boss could do my job well -- 34%
- I would prefer a male boss -- 21%
- My boss turned out to be different than I thought they would be when I joined my job -- 31%
- None of these -- 25%
- Don't know -- 1%
A resounding 78% per cent of people think their boss would fight for them if their job was on the line
Which of the following conversation topics would you find most uncomfortable to discuss with your boss?
- Your weight -- 5%
- Your political beliefs -- 16%
- Your religion -- 10%
- Your age -- 0%
- Your relationship with a significant other -- 23%
- Your career path -- 3%
- Your medical history -- 11%
- Your salary -- 4%
- None of the above -- 25%
- Don't know -- 2%
