AWKWARD: Santorum Visits Washington On Historic Gay Marriage Day

Of all the days Rick Santorum could come rolling into Washington state, this one is possibly the most awkward.



Today, Governor Chris Gregoire is expected to sign historic legislation to make Washington the seventh state to legalise same-sex marriage, The Seattle Times’ Jim Brunner reports. For the socially conservative Santorum, who has compared same-sex marriage to everything from bestiality to polygamy, it’s a testy time to start shaking hands and kissing babies there.

But he’ll try it, first at a meeting with “values voters” in Olympia and then at a rally at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma.

According to Brunner, Santorum has not built an organisation comparable to those of Ron Paul or Mitt Romney in Washington. But it looks like he is trying to create a base of volunteer support there in advance of the state’s March 3 non-binding caucus, which will likely set the stage for Super Tuesday.

As his visit coincides with the state’s celebration of the legislative victory, it’s going to be hard for Santorum to avoid questions about his defence of traditional marriage.

If the state’s welcome is anything like it was in the pro-gay marriage New Hampshire, where Santorum faced boos and jeers from audiences hostile to his position, things might get prickly.

